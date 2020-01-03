Federal Consumer Protection Council re-iterates

The Federal Consumer Protection Council has come up with a guide on bank charges and withdrawals to further enlighten Nigerians on what exactly is obtainable in the banking institutions. The information came through their public Twitter handle where graphical information was also made available, see the tweet below:BANK CHARGES: Are you concerned about bank charges for ATM, Alerts, Internet/Electronic Banking & Foreign Currency transactions? Please, see slides for CBN Guide to applicable Bank Charges in 2020. Cc: @cenbank @NigeriaGov