0 comments

Federal Consumer Protection Council re-iterates

by on January 3, 2020
 
The Federal Consumer Protection Council has come up with a guide on bank charges and withdrawals to further enlighten Nigerians on what exactly is obtainable in the banking institutions. The information came through their public Twitter handle where graphical information was also made available, see the tweet below:
BANK CHARGES: Are you concerned about bank charges for ATM, Alerts, Internet/Electronic Banking & Foreign Currency transactions? Please, see slides for CBN Guide to applicable Bank Charges in 2020. Cc: @cenbank @NigeriaGov

READ  Exposed: How convicts pay others to serve their sentence
Breaking News, Business, Nation

Bank ChargesCentral Bank of NigeriaFederal Consumer Protection Council

Ikokwu Ikemba


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 