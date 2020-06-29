Federal Government Lifts Interstate Travel Ban From July 1

The Nigerian Government has agreed to lift the ban on Insterstate Travel from July 1, if people travel outside the mandatory curfew hours and has also reopened schools for graduating students and domestic air travel.
The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 had a brief meeting today and laid out the next plans for Nigeria going forward.
The phase 2 of the eased lockdown will also be extended for another 4 weeks from June 30 – July 27.
Students in tertiary institutions will not be allowed to return to classes, only students preparing for final exams in Primary 6, JSS3 and SS3 are allowed to return to schools
Boss Mustapha also ensured that mandatory use of face masks in public will go on and the federal government will continue its technical support for states to mobilise resources during the Pandemic.