Federal Government Promises Replacement Of Properties Destroyed By Hoodlums

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha has given the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) assurance that all the properties of the corps that were destroyed by hoodlums at the aftermath of the #ENDSARS protest would be replaced by the federal government.

Speaking on earlier in Abuja when he visited the Corps to inspect some of the vehicles and bikes recently purchased, he noted that about Eight Commands across the country were affected as well as 28 vehicles.

He said the federal government would look into the plight of the corps and ensure that the vehicles were replaced to enable the officers carry out their activities effectively.

Mustapha noted that during the yuletide, officers of the corps would be needed to help protect the highways and ensure it was safe for motorist to travel on.

On his part, Corps Marshal of the corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi said the vehicles that were no procured would be given to states and commands that got affected by the hoodlums attack before others commands can get theirs.

He said about 16 patrol vehicles were procured alongside some ambulances and towing trucks hence, the towing trucks would be deployed to Lagos State due to the traffic nature of the state.