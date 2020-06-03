Federal Government To Reduce Healthcare Provision Fund by 42% to N25 Billion, Universal Basic Education by 54% to N51 Billion, Gives National Assembly N27 Billion For Renovation

The Federal Government will reduce it budget in a new revised budget for 2020 where Primary Healthcare will be reduced from 44 Billion to 25 Billion Naira, Universal Basic Education from 111.7 Billion Naira to 51.1 Billion Naira, while renovation costs for the National Assembled reduced from 37 Billion to 27 Billion Naira.

The fall in demand of crude oil due to Covid-19 pandemic has affected Nigeria’s earnings , which has seen Nigeria get $3.4 Billion from IMF to combat the virus.

The National Assembly’s total budget was cut by only 10% to 115.2 Billion.

The new revised bill has been heavily criticised by activists. Oby Ezekwesili Showed her disgust for the reduction in a tweet:

“In proposed revised budget, @nassnigeria complex renovation was reduced to N27.7bn (a 25.1% decrease), Basic Health Care Provision Fund for primary healthcare centres in 774 local LGAs in the country, was reduced from N44.4bn to N25.5bn, a decrease of more than 42.5%.”

Tufia. https://t.co/1eCw79XbcQ — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) June 3, 2020

Meanwhile The Centre for Anti- Corruption and Open Leadership called the act ” unfortunate” seeing that Nigeria is the Poverty Capital of the World and needs investments in Education and Healthcare.

President Buhari presented the 2020 appropriation act amendment Bill to the National Assembly on Thursday which has already passed second reading. He blamed the decline in Crude Oil prices as a necessity for the amendment.