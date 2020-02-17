Federal High Court Restrains INEC From De-registering Political Parties

The Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission from de-registering political parties in the country.

Recall that INEC had on February 6, 2020 de-registered 74 political parties in the country, leaving only 18 in existence.

The move attracted mixed views among Nigerians with the affected parties vowing to challenge the development in court.

In its ruling on Monday, the court ordered INEC to stay action on the matter with immediate effect.