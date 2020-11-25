Federal High Court To Hear Sen. Ndume’s Bail Application Thursday

By Idowu Maryam

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Thursday for the hearing of the bail application filed by Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, who has been in prison since Monday for standing as surety for Abdulrasheed Maina who is at large.

Maina, who was the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for money laundering involving N2bn.

On November 18, 2020, the judge, Justice Okon Abang, repealed the bail given to him, and ordered his arrest, and directed that his trial would proceed in his absence .

The judge also on Monday remanded Ndume in prison until he produced Maina or paid the sum of N500m bail bond to the Federation Account.

Ali Ndume, through his lawyer, Marcel Oru, had on Tuesday filed an appeal against the remand order at the Court of Appeal, along with an application for the bail of the defendant filed before Justice Abang.

The judge, in the course of the trial in the absence of Maina, on Wednesday, acknowledged the bail application filed by Ndume’s lawyer.

He said the bail application was brought to his attention at about 8.58am on Wednesday, and he immediately directed that the matter be fixed for hearing on Thursday.

He added that he directed the hearing notice for the Thursday’s proceedings be issued and served on the parties.

Although Ndume’s lawyer was not present in court, EFCC’s counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, confirmed that he had been served with the hearing notice.