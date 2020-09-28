Federal Judge Postpones Trump’s Ban On Popular TikTok App

A United States Federal Judge has transiently blocked President Donald Trump’s government ban on the Chinese TikTok application few hours it was expected to go into effect.

A Judge from the US District Court for the District of Columbia, Carl Nichols thwarted the ban from happening after TikTok’s attorneys explained that Trump’s ban contravened the right to speak freely.

Had the ban gone through, TikTok would have been removed from smartphone app stores, as well as end app updates. With that, no user would be able to download the app.

Meanwhile TikTok replying the Judge’s decision, expressed satisfaction and added that it would continue to defend it’s rights.

In the statement, the app was pleased with the injunction given by the court that prevented the ban.

Also the Commerce Department that announced ban on TikTok app from September 20, said it will heed to the injunction from the court but insists that it remains devoted to Issues that protects National Interest.