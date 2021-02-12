Fela Anikulapo Kuti Currently Occupies Number 1 Spot On Vote Chart Of 2021 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination

Late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti is currently occupying the number one position on vote chat of the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

The Nigerian musical icon was nominated on February 10, 2021, alongside Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner and Dionne Warwick.

In the words of John Skyles, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, “This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates.

“These Nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

If Kuti wins, he will make history as the first Nigerian artist in the Rock and Roll hall of fame. Fela Kuti is remembered as an influential icon who was brave enough to boldly voice his opinions on matters that affected the nation through his music. At the height of his popularity, he was referred to as one of Africa’s most “challenging and charismatic music performers.”

Nigerian celebrities including Donjazzy, Mr Macaroni, and many others took to their different pages to canvass for votes to support.

@Donjazzy wrote, “Come on Nigerians ! We can do this. This is our Baba Fela we are talking about o. Vote for Fela Anikulapo Kuti for a well-deserved place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

@Mrmacaroni wrote, “I humbly call on my amazing followers here to cast a vote for the Legendary Fela Kuti to be inducted into the Rock N Roll hall of fame.”

