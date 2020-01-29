0 comments

Felony allegation: We’ll probe Omo-Agege if… — Senate

The Senate yesterday said it will investigate Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege over the allegation that he was convicted of felony in a California court in the United States, only if the Red Chamber received a petition on it.

A coalition of civil society groups had called for Omo-Agege’s resignation over his alleged conviction for felony while practicing as a lawyer in the United States in 1998.

Omo-Agege had denied that he was convicted for the said offence.

Fielding questions from newsmen after plenary, the Senate spokesman, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, said though the issue happened in the United States, the Senate would probe Omo-Agege  if a petition is submitted on it.

“If somebody submits a petition against the DSP to the Senate, I want to assure you that we will look into it. For now, it is not an issue of the Senate,” he said.

