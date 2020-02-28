Female ‘bandit dancing with AK 47 rifle at party’ nabbed in Kaduna

The Nigeria army says it arrested Zainab Abubakar, a suspected bandit, at Ungwan Salaha in Mararaban Jos in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

Aminu Iliyasu, army operations media coordinator, in a statement on Thursday, said Abubakar was arrested on Sunday and a video clip of her dancing with an AK 47 rifle was found on her phone.

“On 23 February 2020, troops of 1 Division Garrison under Operation MESA arrested a female bandit suspect named Zainab Abubakar at Ungwan Salaha in Mararaban Jos of Igabi LGA of Kaduna State. Preliminary check into her phone revealed a video clip of the suspect dancing with an AK 47 Rifle hung on her neck during a social event,” the statement read.

The army said eight Boko Haram insurgents with 14 of their family members comprising six women and eight children surrendered to troops of 152 task force battalion deployed in Banki town in Bama local government area of Borno state.

The surrendered Boko Haram fighters include: Bakura Aba Kaka, who is believed to be logistics supplier of the insurgents, Tija Bo Isa, Ba Amodu Aba Kaka, Modu Zantalami, Malam Zantalami, Bulama Modu Zantalami, Abukar Izahi and Bana Katum.

The army said during interrogation, the surrendered insurgents said they regretted their involvement in the acts of killing and abduction of innocent people as well as attacks on security agencies.

“They equally disclosed that their leadership has been in disarray for the past 4 months since the renewed offensive actions by the troops against their enclaves leading to high casualties on their foot soldiers amidst serious dislocation of their command structures,” it said.

“They further disclosed that many of their erstwhile colleagues are wandering in the forest and willing to give up their unholy adventure but are afraid of being killed by the security agencies. They therefore call on them to take the bold decision and surrender to any Nigerian Army unit closest to them as the safety of their lives are guaranteed.”