Female Engineer rejected by female MD who doesn’t want someone getting pregnant in middle of a project
A Nigerian female Engineer has shared her disappointment of being disqualified for a job by a female Managing Director.
According to @StephanieTagbo she was recently rejected for the job because the female Managing Director doesn’t want someone getting pregnant in middle of a project.
She tweeted;
So i am supposed to go for an interview today for a project management role, Buh they canceled cos the MD(woman) found out i’m a lady, Reasons: she wants a male, doesn’t want a woman getting pregnant amidst job.
It must be really hard being a woman
