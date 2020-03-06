0 comments

Female Engineer rejected by female MD who doesn’t want someone getting pregnant in middle of a project

by on March 6, 2020
 

A Nigerian female Engineer has shared her disappointment of being disqualified for a job by a female Managing Director. 

According to @StephanieTagbo she was recently rejected for the job because the female Managing Director doesn’t want someone getting pregnant in middle of a project. 

She tweeted; 

So i am supposed to go for an interview today for a project management role, Buh they canceled cos the MD(woman) found out i’m a lady, Reasons: she wants a male, doesn’t want a woman getting pregnant amidst job. 

It must be really hard being a woman

Female Engineer rejected by female Managing Director who doesn
Female Engineer rejected by female Managing Director who doesn

READ  The Caliphate, The Emir and Nigeria's Master Race (Part 2) By Femi Fani-Kayode
Breaking News, Nation, News, Nigeria


Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 