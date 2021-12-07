Female Student abducted in Chichawatni City

Chichawatni (The Breaking Tiems – 7 December 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt) In Blick No 10 Chichawatni city, 8 unidentified persons kidnapped a 14 year old female student and her 15 years old brother.

According to details, Laiba, a matriculation student, was returning home on a motorbike from the tuition center with her brothers Moazzam and Saim.

The kidnappers also opened fire on the spot. The abductors are said to be the residents of village 111/12L Chichawatni. The reason was that a few months ago, the abducted girl’s uncle had married the daughter of the kidnappers of his choice, which was punished by kidnapping his niece.

The girl’s father Qayyum is a minor WAPDA employee. He has appealed Chief Minister Punjab, to het children back. City Police Station has registered a case against 4 nominees and 4 unknown kidnappers.

DSP Akmal Rasool Nadir has said that raids are being carried out for the recovery of both the children. Fear and panic have spread among the citizens after the incident of public kidnapping in the busiest bazaar of the city.

Taking immediate notice of the incident, DPO Sahiwal Sadiq Baloch has issued instructions to SDPO Chichawatni Circle and SHO City Chichawatni Police Station for immediate arrest of the accused and recovery of the abductees.

SHO City Chichawatni Muhammad Ijaz has arrested the car used in kidnapping and its driver, which is under further investigation.

Adeeba Mubarak Missing Girl Chichawatni Case

It is to be noted that robberies and kidnappings have been on the rise in Chichawatni city for some time now and civic organizations are protesting. Adiba Mubarak, a 6-year-old girl from Chak 110 Seven R, has been missing since November 22, but police have not been able to recover her even after 17 days.