FemCo And Its Public Finance Accountability Questioned

The Feminist Coalition (FemCo) has been accused of dicrepancies in its reportage of bitcoin funds donated for the #EndSARS protest, after it claimed a transaction initiated in Nov 2020 didn’t arrive until March 2021, citing low fees.
The group was also accused of not being upfront about its spending.
The feminist group had issued a statement addressing the bitcoin transaction. The March 5 alert was a confirmation of a transaction they initiated on November 16, 2020, according to the FemCo statement.
The group explained that the transaction was part of the sale of 7.21958757 BTC from the #EndSARS wallet for N57,590,000 in naira.
The group said the delay in confirming the bitcoin transaction was a result of them choosing a low “network fee”.
Check the tweet from the Feminist Coalition below:
“One of my followers alerted me to this charity org in Nigeria that appears to be lying about potentially embezzling #BTC funds.
“They claim a transaction initiated Nov 2020 didn’t arrive until March 2021 – due to low fees. Sounds like BS to me,” a twitter user, @TheCryptoDog, wrote.
Also, popular writer, David Hundeyin, in a Twitter thread condemned the organization.
See below:
Last year, the group consisting of 14 women from various forms of activist and non-political backgrounds, became the unofficial rallying voice and coordinating center for the EndSARS movement after establishing a fund that raised nearly 150 million naira ($393,700) to support protesters.
The group aided and sustain the protests with vital facilities such as legal assistance, emergency medical treatment, gloves, and raincoats.
Founding members of the group are: Damilola Odufuwa, Odunayo Eweniyi, Layo Ogunbanwo, Ozzy Etomi, Ire Aderinokun, Fakhrriyyah Hashim, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, Jola Ayeye, Laila Johnson-Salami, Karo Omu, Obiageli Ofili Alintah, Tito Ovia, Kiki Mordi, and FK Abudu.