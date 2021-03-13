0 comments

FemCo And Its Public Finance Accountability Questioned

by on March 13, 2021
 

The Feminist Coalition (FemCo) has been accused of dicrepancies in its reportage of bitcoin funds donated for the #EndSARS protest, after it claimed a transaction initiated in Nov 2020 didn’t arrive until March 2021, citing low fees.

The group was also accused of not being upfront about its spending.

The feminist group had issued a statement addressing the bitcoin transaction. The March 5 alert was a confirmation of a transaction they initiated on November 16, 2020, according to the FemCo statement.

The group explained that the transaction was part of the sale of 7.21958757 BTC from the #EndSARS wallet for N57,590,000 in naira.

The group said the delay in confirming the bitcoin transaction was a result of them choosing a low “network fee”.



“One of my followers alerted me to this charity org in Nigeria that appears to be lying about potentially embezzling #BTC funds.

“They claim a transaction initiated Nov 2020 didn’t arrive until March 2021 – due to low fees. Sounds like BS to me,” a twitter user, @TheCryptoDog, wrote.

Also, popular writer, David Hundeyin, in a Twitter thread condemned the organization.



Last year, the group consisting of 14 women from various forms of activist and non-political backgrounds, became the unofficial rallying voice and coordinating center for the EndSARS movement after establishing a fund that raised nearly 150 million naira ($393,700) to support protesters.

The group aided and sustain the protests with vital facilities such as legal assistance, emergency medical treatment, gloves, and raincoats.

Founding members of the group are: Damilola Odufuwa, Odunayo Eweniyi, Layo Ogunbanwo, Ozzy Etomi, Ire Aderinokun, Fakhrriyyah Hashim, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, Jola Ayeye, Laila Johnson-Salami, Karo Omu, Obiageli Ofili Alintah, Tito Ovia, Kiki Mordi, and FK Abudu.

