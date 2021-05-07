Femi Adesina Derogatorily Describes Nigeria as ‘Testicles of a Ram’

Femi Adesina, President Buhari’s media aide has described Nigeria as “the dangling testicles of a ram or a pair of breasts of a running woman”.

Adesina, a supposed graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University widely known for his inane analogies said; “As I often say, this country is like the testicles of a ram, which gyrates from side to side, as the animal runs,”

“However fast the speed of the ram, have you ever seen the testicles fall off? Or, when a woman runs, holds her breasts, is it for fear that those tender parts will fall off? It never happens.”

“These political, religious and ethnic leaders should please get their knees off the necks of Nigerians, and they should let us breathe,” He added.

Since the beginning of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration, Nigerians have been denied the opportunity to interact with the Commander in Chief with some section of the public hinting that the President was old and senile.

To fill this obvious Lacuna, Adesina writes to Nigerians weekly, on the President’s behalf, through his Facebook page. In his latest episode, Adesina opined that Nigerians who lost out in the power play of 2015 were responsible for the recent spike of insecurity across the country.

“Incidentally, while combating insecurity, and myriads of other challenges, President Buhari is making conquests on other fronts, particularly infrastructure. Roads, bridges, rail network, airports, gas pipelines, other massive projects are ongoing.”

“And they are telling themselves: unless we stop this man, he will still become the authentic Nigerian hero. So they are throwing everything against him, including the kitchen sink.”

“What they lost through the ballot box, they have been plotting to get through the back door. Bad-mouth the man, paint him black, portray him as incompetent, and turn the people against him.”

“And they have found a smokescreen in the security challenges the country is facing. They have crept under it, to show their hidden, hostile hands,” he wrote.