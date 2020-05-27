Femi Adesina Reiterates His Stance As A “Buharist”, Says Nigerians Are Lucky To Have Buhari As President — See Reactions

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, says Nigerians are lucky to have Muhammadu Buhari, as their leader as he believes that the president is doing well.

Unsurprisingly, as a strong Buhari loyalist and with the requirements of his role in the current Government, the presidential spokesman has voiced out his support for the seating president.

Mr Adesina tweeted:

“A quote from mischief makers is making the rounds, ascribed to me. I just dey laugh. I am a Buharist any day, no apologies, and I believe the President is leading the country well. In fact, we are lucky to have him at a time like this. All attempts to demonize me will fail.”

A quote from mischief makers is making the rounds, ascribed to me. I just dey laugh. I am a Buharist any day, no apologies, and I believe the President is leading the country well. In fact, we are lucky to have him at a time like this. All attempts to demonize me will fail. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) May 26, 2020

He maintains that he is unapologetic for continuously taking sides with his boss.

His controversial comment, once again has sparked reactions from Nigerians who do not buy his opinion on the performance President Buhari.

See reactions below.

“There’s no problem being a buharist for eternity, but to say that the President is leading the country well is a clear case of someone speaking from his stomach…”

There's no problem being a buharist for eternity, but to say that the President is leading the country well is a clear case of someone speaking from his stomach… — Mudi Mudi (@victoregbo) May 26, 2020

“”Buharists” represent the worst aspects of Nigerian citizenry: satisfaction with mediocrity, intolerance of criticism, disdain for critical thought, hypocrisy in partisanship, personality cultism, and shameless unbriddled sycophancy.”

"Buharists" represent the worst aspects of Nigerian citizenry: satisfaction with mediocrity, intolerance of criticism, disdain for critical thought, hypocrisy in partisanship, personality cultism, and shameless unbriddled sycophancy. — dexter st jock (@ovigho) May 26, 2020

“Mr Femi Adesina said Nigerians are lucky to have Buhari at a time like this, but Google said we aren’t lucky at all because Buhari has made Nigeria the headquarter for extreme poverty.

“Which country is the World headquarter for extreme poverty? Listen to the answer”

Mr Femi Adesina said Nigerians are lucky to have Buhari at a time like this, but Google said we aren't lucky at all because Buhari has made Nigeria the headquarter for extreme poverty.



Which country is the World headquarter for extreme poverty?



Listen to the answer👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/BWAyBA3HVx — Ekengeta (@Ekenpresh) May 26, 2020

“Mr Femi, it is insulting to say Nigerians are lucky to have a president that has been a complete failure and whose cardinal objective is the prosecution of northern hegemony. I give up on you!

“A day of reckoning awaits all of you working for Buhari and deceiving Nigerians”

Mr Femi, it is insulting to say Nigerians are lucky to have a president that has been a complete failure and whose cardinal objective is the prosecution of northern hegemony. I give up on you!



A day of reckoning awaits all of you working for Buhari and deceiving Nigerians — Emeka Nnadozie (@ChNnadozie) May 26, 2020

“He used his journalism to fight the truest and the realest leadership Nigeria ever had just to enthrone a divisive element and an ethnic bigot.”

He used his journalism to fight the truest and the realest leadership Nigeria ever had just to enthrone a divisive element and an ethnic bigot . — Fanocean (@Emmanue50088843) May 26, 2020

“But do I really blame him. No! Femi made it obvious d day he made those terrible comments on air like buhari is doing Nigerians a favour being president & not d other way round. Some gullible Nigerians still don’t learn. 2023,they will return this criminal bunch back to power.”

But do I really blame him. No! Femi made it obvious d day he made those terrible comments on air like buhari is doing Nigerians a favour being president & not d other way round.

Some gullible Nigerians still don't learn. 2023,they will return this criminal bunch back to power. 😒 — Theophilus-Truth-hurts (Omo iya calabar 🇳🇬) (@theonce001) May 26, 2020