Few Days after Abducting 600 Students, Gunmen Again kill one, Abduct Three Others In Katsina

By Onwuka Gerald

Gunmen have again attacked and killed Bashir Mandela Jibiya, a farmer in Jibia Local government area of Katsina State, and kidnapped three others in the process.

The attack came barely 24 hours after gunmen abducted more than 600 boarding school students at Government Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

A source said the gunmen struck in three different attacks carried out in between Saturday and Sunday.

The source continued that in the first attack on Saturday, a farmer was killed and repeated attacks were carried out on commuters on Sunday who were on their way to the market along Batsari and Jibia road.

“Just this morning, a Golf Volkswagen driver, Hassan Yardaji and two of his passengers who were both women were kidnapped”.

“They attacked other victims in another vehicle who barely escaped with gun shot wounds”.

“On Saturday, a farmer, Bashir Mandela Jibiya was killed”. the source added.