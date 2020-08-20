Few Hours After Release, Twitter Fans Hail Fireboy’s Album “Apollo”, Says He Joins The Likes Of Wizkid, Davido

Popular Nigerian singing sensation, Adedamola Adefolahan, best known as Fireboy has enraptured and overjoyed many Nigerians on release of his latest album titled Apollo.

Nigerians took to twitter to narrate on how fantastic the album by Fireboy was, as many referred to him as a multi talented artist.

Fireboy via his twitter handle told Nigerians that his album would be released on Thursday, 20th of August. Moments after release, the album became the number one most trending talked about gist on twitter.

The album which would be the second studio album by Fireboy, comprised of 17 tracks, some of which are; ELI, New York City Girl, Tatoo amongst others. He featured other star artistes like Wande Coal and Olamide and D Smoke.

Nigerians were utterly impressed with his master piece, as they said that the artiste has merited to be included amongst the very best alongside Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Some lauded Olamide for investing in Fireboy, saying that the album could go as far as winning him a Grammy award.

The Tweeted messages from Nigerians were:

@fireboydml you dey blow my mind… I was basically watching the clock for your #ApolloAlbum and God bless you for not disappointing me…..you over deliver!! Every song and rhythm with 💯 vibe and energy.

Bigups Man!! pic.twitter.com/9C2zQQ1Joq — Iniso Peter (@HushN7) August 20, 2020