FFK Reacts To Video Of Him Allegedly Abusing Wife, Says ‘I caught Her In Bed With A Married Man’

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, has reacted to a video of him allegedly abusing his wife, Precious.

In the viral video shared by online platform, SaharaReporters, Fani-Kayode’s wife was seen shouting at the the PDP chieftain to stop abusing her.

Reacting, the Ex-Minister in a chain of tweets said that the video was a propaganda, adding there was no physical abuse.

Fani-Kayode said he collected the phone from his wife to stop her from recording him some days after he caught her in bed with a married man.

The tweet reads:

“@SaharaReporters posted a video which supposedly depicts me ABUSING my estranged wife. This is nothing but a propaganda video.

“There was NO physical abuse. I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier.

“I repeat there was no physical abuse whatsoever and she had been insulting and subjecting everybody, including family members, staff and children, to physical and verbal abuse the whole day. As usual, it was a nightmare.

“My words in the video are self explanatory. I urge those that watched it to listen to those words carefully. I told her that everyone wanted peace except for her and all she did was indulge in scandal after scandal. I have never physically abused my estranged wife.”

