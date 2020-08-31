FFK vs DailyTrust: Presidency Mocks Ex-Minister, Says ‘There Is No Stupid Question, Only Stupid Answers’

The Muhamadu Buhari-led Presidency, yesterday reacted to Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, attack on Charles Eyo, a DailyTrust reporter.

According to Garba Shehu, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, there was no stupid question in Journalism.

He said the basics in journalism indicate that there are only stupid answers and not questions.

Shehu, in a tweet, wrote:

“In journalism 101, you learn that there is no stupid question, only stupid answers. A former Nigerian minister just brought home this lesson.”

Fanj-Kayode began a tour of some states, especially those controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July, and visited Cross River last week.

At a press conference in Calabar, Cross River capital, Charles had asked the ex-minister if anyone was bankrolling his trip.

The former minister, however, felt offended by the question, described him as “very stupid”.

He had said, “I could see from your face before you got here, how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. Who do you think you’re talking to. Bankroll who? You think I am one of those ones you… from who, when, how? You have a small mind, a very small mind.”

But, Fani-Kayode while speaking at a press conference in Uyo, on last week Friday, apologised for his comment, saying he disappointed himself and everyone.

He said, “I’m deeply sorry for the manner I reacted to the said reporter. I was too hard on him. The question was mischievous, but I fell for it.”