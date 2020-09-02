FFK’s Libel Suit Against Daily Trust Needless Self-Injury — Farooq Kperogi

Newspaper columnist, Farooq Kperogi has said whoever advised Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode to sue Daily Trust over a “scathingly unflattering opinion article that an occasional contributor to the paper’s opinion pages wrote about him doesn’t love him.”

The Ex-Minister, on Tuesday, demanded the sum of N6billion and an apology published in other dailies, from the national daily for defamation of his character.

He made the demands on Tuesday in a letter signed by his lawyer, Adeola Adesipe.

The letter was sent to Daily Trust following an article titled “FFK, the Drug Addled Thug in Designer Wears” published by the paper on August 30, 2020, in which the writer, Iliyasu Gadu had described the former Minister as a drug addiction who once sought for rehabilitation in Ghana but had till date not been cured of the habit.

But, Kperogi, in a Twitter thread said the libel suit was needless.

See full thread below:

Fan-Kayode's Libel Suit Against Daily Trust is Needless Self-Injury–THREAD



Whoever advised Femi Fani-Kayode to sue Daily Trust over a scathingly unflattering opinion article that an occasional contributor to the paper's opinion pages wrote about him doesn't love him. Most of — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) September 1, 2020

in psychiatric hospitals in Ghana (and other places) but who hasn't recovered from his drug addiction. That's not an opinion that enjoys constitutional protection; it is a statement that implies a definitive habit of moral turpitude that can be proven to be either true or false. — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) September 1, 2020

ridicule. But, even worse, if Daily Trust finally proves it, Fani-Kayode's reputation would be so irretrievably sullied that he would become what defamation lawyers call a “libel-proof plaintiff,” that is, someone whose reputation is already so thoroughly damaged that no libelous — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) September 1, 2020

have a hard time winning a libel case. If the man is wise, he should just lick his wounds quietly and withdraw his threat against Daily Trust. It would hurt him more than it would help him.



I may write further on this in my back-page column in the Saturday Tribune. — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) September 1, 2020