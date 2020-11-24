FG Apologizes To Nigerians For Abuja-Kaduna Train Breakdown

By Seun Adeuyi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Monday apologised to Nigerians for the breakdown on the Abuja-Kaduna rail locomotives.

The breakdown occurred between November 18 and November 20.

BreakingTimes had reported that the Abuja-Kaduna train broke down in the middle of nowhere last week Friday. The train broke down between Abuja and Kaduna and nobody could explained what was going on to the passengers. No communication, just silence.

Speaking at the Moniya rail station on Monday during the routine inspection of the ongoing rail project in Ibadan, Amaechi said that he has called the Chinese to fix it because the government never expected any mechanical fault at this early stage.

His words, “I want to apologise to Nigerians over what happened at the Abuja-Kaduna rail station.

“We now have new locomotives, and we’ve called the Chinese because we never expected the mechanical fault at this early stage.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, the ministry and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), we apologise to Nigerians, and I’ve instructed the NRC to fix it or invite the Chinese.”