FG  Approves Special Salary Scale For Teachers, Increase Number Of Years Of Service From 35 To 40

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a special salary scale for teachers, as well as an increase in the number of years of service from 35 to 40 for all teachers across the country.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu disclosed this on Monday while representing the President in a event organised to mark the World Teachers Day in Abuja.

According to the Minister, the new salary scheme is to motivate teachers in delivering better service.

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Education celebrated all teachers in Nigeria in an eventhe that held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

World Teachers’ Day, also known as International Teachers Day, is an international day held annually on October 5 to celebrate teachers across the world.