FG At Risk Of Losing $493million To The United States

By Adejumo Enock

The Nigerian Air Force may lose already paid $493 Million to the United States because the Air force runway lack the specifications to carry the aircraft.

This was made known by the Senate Committee on Air force on Thursday.

The money was meant for the purchase of five Super Tucano fighter aircrafts for the Nigerian Air Force.

The money was paid by the Federal government since 2018 to the United States Company to address the Boko Haram issues and other security challenges encountered by Nigeria

While presenting a budget report to the Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Mike Ama Nnachi said that there is complaints about the Kanji runway when the Americans came for inspection, he added that the Americans complained that the runway does not have the capacity to carry the aircraft.

The Senate Committee further explain that the Federal Government needs #9Billion to address the issue of the spoilt runway so as to get the aircrafts