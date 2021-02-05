FG Bans Emirates Flights

By Onwuka Gerald

The Federal government of Nigeria has issued Emirates Airlines’ outbound flights with a 72-hour suspension.

This suspension was contained in a Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) circular issued on February 4.

It read that the suspension followed a violation of protocols placed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The airline is accused of airlifting passengers from Nigeria, with use of rapid antigen tests done at laboratories and one not okayed by health authorities.

“Based on recent events and to allow the Federal government to put in place the needed infrastructure and logistics for COVID-19 RDT testing for departing passengers, the PTF has however ordered that Emirates Airlines should either accept passengers without RDT pending when the infrastructure and logistics are organized or suspend its flights to and from Nigeria until such a time when the required logistics becomes actualized and implemented.

“Emirates Airlines has not been complying with the two options issued by the PTF as records obtained from Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) posits that Emirates Airlines operated the flights from both Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja”, The circular continued.