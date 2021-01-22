FG Can Appoint Kukah As Minister But Not A Mediator Between Christians, Muslims – MURIC

By Adejumo Enock

The Muslim Rights Concern, (MURIC) has said the Federal Government can appoint Bishop Matthew Kukah of Sokoto Diocese as a minister but not to committees and councils that will mediate between the North and the South or between Christians and Muslim.

In a statement signed by MURIC director, Professor Ishaq Akintola and made available on Friday, the Muslim Group disclosed that the National Peace Committee (NPC) as Kukah’s initiative has lost credibility among Nigerians.

The statement in part reads, “The fact that the author of the ‘initiative’ is hidden from the public in its website here shows lack of transparency and possession of a hidden agenda”.

“Bishop Kukah turned a personal initiative to ‘national’ and Nigerians fell for it”.

“What is national about [NPC]? Is it the ratio 10:5 Christian-Muslim membership or the 9:6 Southern-Northern margin?

Continuing, “It is our humble opinion that a Muslim hater like Kukah should not be allowed to sit in judgement or in mediation on issues affecting Muslims or matters affecting the North”.

“FG is free to appoint him as a minister and give him six portfolios at a time if it so desires but never again as a mediator”.

“Appoint him to any federal post but not to committees and councils that will mediate between the North and the South or between Christians and Muslims”. The statement reads.