FG cannot intervene in ban of okada and tricycles in Lagos – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has commented on the ban of commercial motorcycles popularly known as okadas and tricycles on major roads in Lagos State following an outcry that trailed its enforcement by the State’s government on February 1.

Speaking on Channels TV ‘Sunrise Daily’, Amaechi stated that it is not under the jurisdiction of the federal government to tell state governments what to do as implementation of transport policy is essentially a state affair.

He said;

“Implementation of transport policy is essentially a state affair. So you can’t be telling a state whether they want ‘okada’ or tricycles or not. That’s not our responsibility. It is for the state government to decide what to do.”

Amaechi also stated that the Lagos State government has a valid reason for enforcing the ban.

He said;

“Speaking as a former Governor, when I was in Rivers State, they were using motorcycles to rob and kidnap people; and the police could never get them because they were using cars; so I banned motorcycles and we had peace. The number of accidents was also high – the orthopaedic hospital was full every day.

“I don’t know the reason why the Governor of Lagos state banned it; only he can tell you. I am sure he made his decision based on the interests of a majority of Lagosians.

“But he has a problem to face, which is unemployment and increase in crime.”