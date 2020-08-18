FG Commissions NSIA, Umuahi Diagnostic Centre 

In an effort to boost health care services in the country the Federal Government on Tuesday commisioned the Nigerian Soeverign Investment Authority, NSIA, Umuahi Diagnostic Centre, NUDC in Abia State.

NSIA in a series of tweets disclosed that the facility was commissioned during a virtual ceremony attended by the governor of Abia State Okezie Ikpeazu, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of State for Health Olorunnimbe Mamora amongst others.

The NSIA-Umuahia Diagnostic Centre located in Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Umuahia will offer a full-range of advanced diagnostic services in the South East and South South region.









The project is an NSIA investment in radiology and diagnostic services worth $5.5 million coming after the $11million investment in a Cancer Center in Lagos, commissioned last year.









A similar Diagnostic Centre built by the NSIA in Kano also worth $5.5 million opened at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH, Kano, in March 2020.



The NSIA is the agency in charge of the Soeverign Wealth Fund, SWF.