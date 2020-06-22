FG Condemns Attacks On Embassy In Ghana

The Muhammadu Buhari-led regime has strongly condemned what it termed ‘attacks’ on a residential building within its diplomatic premises in Ghana.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed the regime’s displeasure in a series of tweets posted on his handle, on Sunday.

Recall that some armed men invaded the Nigerian high commission in Accra, Ghana, on Friday, destroying some apartments under construction.

The affected buildings were reportedly being constructed to house staff and visitors.

A Ghanaian businessman had accused the commission of encroaching on his land.

He was said to have visited the place last week, presenting evidence that he is the real owner of the land.

However, he reportedly returned to the site on Friday in the company of armed men who supervised the demolition.

Officials of the commission reportedly contacted the police but efforts were not made to prevent the demolition.

It took a timely intervention by the police to stop more buildings destroyed.

Reacting, Oyeama condemned the attack and urged the Ghanaian government to take precise actions against the perpetrators of the attacks.

“We strongly condemn two outrageous criminal attacks in Accra, #Ghana, on a residential building in our diplomatic premises by unknown persons in which a bulldozer was used to demolish the building.

“We are engaging the Ghanaian Government and demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their property in Ghana. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG @GhanaMFA,” he tweeted.