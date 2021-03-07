FG Debunks N10bn COVID Vaccine Distribution Cost

It is untrue that N10.6 billion will be spent to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, the Federal Government has said.
The 36 states in the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are to share the 3.9 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines.
Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib told reporters that the government would not bear the transportation costs.
Shuaib explained that the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) would be in charge of distributing the vaccines nationwide.
He confirmed that the body has provided a cargo plane for delivery to all states with functional airports.
The official said, “For those that do not have functional airports, there is a delivery van that will convey the vaccines from those airports to the states without functionality.
“I do not see how that is going to cost N10 billion. So there is no truth in that information.
“The only cost we’re going to incur is the cost of delivering the vaccines from any airport to nearby states that don’t have functional airports.”