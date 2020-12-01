FG Denied Access To Arms Market – Lai Mohammed …Says Nigeria Is At The Mercy Of Terrorists

By Onwuka Gerald

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Monday, stated that part reason Nigerians keep suffering terrorist attacks is because the country despite attempts, is denied access to sophisticated weapons.

The Minister who gave the disclosure in Makurdi, said that terrorists being sponsored globally poses a major problem as it would take same global assistance to defeat insurgency in the country.

Lamenting the gruesome killings of 43 farmers in Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, Lai Mohammed reiterated that the Federal Government would not relent in objectives of safe guarding peoples’ lives and properties.

“Terrorism is not local but considered a global issue and at such, every country faces same problem; Governor Ortom even credited the government for efforts made in fighting insurgence in Benue state”, he said.

Mr. Mohammed after assuring that the government will not hesitate to protect people from terrorists attacks, told Nigerians to not forget that they are dealing with organizations that are sponsored globally.

According to him, “Nigeria despite making several attempts to acquire effective platforms to help deal with terrorists, they are being denied at every turn; added that the country without these adequate weapons, they would be at the mercy of terrorists”.

The Borno incidence was quite unfortunate. They terrorists uses media and publicity platforms and that is why killings like these gives them attention that in return motivates them to do more.

Earlier, on his part, Benue Governor Samuel Ortom lauded the Federal Government for their efforts in fighting insecurity in the state, added that it is reason why herdsmen attack have been reduced to barest minimum.

Gov Ortom said any herdsman caught breaching law prohibiting open grazing in the state would be prosecuted.

He solicited with the federal government to release the N10 billion promised to victims of herdsmen attack that were removed from their homes.