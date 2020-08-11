FG Directs Level 12, 13, Civil Servants To Resume Duties Fully

The Federal Government on Monday, directed civil servants on grade 12 and 13 to resume full duties, with hope that the resumption will be consolidated by the measures put in place to stop spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The pronouncement was contained in a circular that was signed by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan.

The directives with the title, “Resumption of officers on Grade 12 and 13 and those on essential duties” curtailed that staff beginning from 8am to 4pm would now work from Monday to Friday.

The circular further read that “with the implementation of the COVID-19 Task Force on the approval of Mr President, that grade 12 and 13 officers are hence ordered to now work from Monday to Friday, with effect from August 10, 2020”.

“Officers performing essential duties and who were affected by previous resumption of duty circular, can now resume alongside the civil servants.

The health of workers has to be carefully considered and protected from contracting the ravaging COVID-19 virus on resumption of duties.

She warned further against the contravening of stipulated safety guidelines, saying that consistent washing of hands and sanitizing remains pivotal in the fight against the virus.