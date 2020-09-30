FG Distributes N993m To 24,929 Vulnerable Households In Akwa Ibom

The Federal Government has distributed over N993million to 24,929 vulnerable households in 9 local governments of Akwa Ibom state, under the Conditional Cash Transfer programme.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq revealed this on Tuesday, at the disbursement/flag off of the scheme which took place at Holy Child Primary School, Nung Udoe Ntak, Ikono local government area of the state.

Farouq listed the council areas benefitting from the scheme in the state to include Eastern Obolo, Ikono, Mkpat Enin, Nsit Atai, Nsit Ubium, Onna, OrukAnam Ukanafun and Uruan, adding that the selected local government areas represent 30 percent of the council areas in the state.

According to her, all beneficiaries will receive between N30,000 and N40,000.

She said the Conditional Cash Transfer programme is a component of the social protection schemes of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“Apart from the war against corruption, President Buhari has prioritized social protection interventions to pull 100 million people out of poverty over the course of 10 years.

Apologizing for the delay in the payment, she said:

“The payment cycle could have started in September in 2019, but issues faced with the payment service provider delayed payment has now been resolved.”