FG Evacuates 98 Nigerians Stranded In Morocco

98 Nigerians who since March have been stranded in Morocco due to the ban imposed on international flights, have been recently evacuated by the Nigerian Government.

The 98 evacuated Nigerians were all conveyed in the Royal Air Maroc (RAM) B737 -800 series aircraft, which left the Mohammed V Airport, Casablanca and is expected to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant, Media to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms Sarah Sanda.

According to her, “the flight which departed at 0900 hrs, is transporting professionals, and students coming from various institutions in Morocco. She added that 35 Nigerians who are expected to make sudden stop at the Diori Hamani International Airport, Niamey, before commencing to Abuja.

“On arrival, all the evacuated passengers will be tested for the COVID-19, and are expected to go into the 14 day self-isolation”, she added.