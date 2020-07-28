FG Has Recovered N800bn Looted Funds, Convicted 1,400 – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed on Tuesday that the Federal Government of Nigeria has succeeded in recovering looted funds in excess of N800 billion with over 1,400 convictions secured.

Alhaji Mohammed revealed this at a press conference in Abuja, saying several properties suspected to have been gained through dubious means, have been forfeited by the Government.

He said the current government’s fight against corruption is as strong as ever, and that the government has records to back up the claims.

Details later…