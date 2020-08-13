FG Implores World Powers To Provide Sophisticated Firearms To Assist Fight Against Terrorism

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has recently supplicated with the global force of the world to disregard differences encountered in the past, and provide Nigeria with Sophisticated firearms and logistics for fighting terrorism in the country.

He acknowledged the intercontinental assistance provided so far to the country, but stated that more has to be provided, if the country is to successfully triumph against the menace of insecurity.

The Minister pointed out that in a situation where the countries at the international level become hesitant in providing logistics and weapons, that they cannot be held to the ransom of not fighting insurgency.

He reiterated on the negligence shown by some countries in even selling of firearms to Nigeria, adding that over two years, the country requested on payment weapons of high calibre, “till today, we have not been give the requested weaponry”.

“It becomes a necessity that Nigeria gets supply of needed weapons from international powers, as it will go a long way in keeping terrorist at bay and restore peace back to the country”, he said.

According to him, “the government is doing all it can in keeping terrorism at bay despite the continuous criticism it gets from the people, adding that terrorism exists not just in Nigeria, but even at the international level.

“On the part of the terrorists, they have well Sophisticated networks and connections around the country, and at such, no regular battle for the Military and government alike”, he added.