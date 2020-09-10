FG Inaugurates National Steering Committee To Handle Successor Plans For Vision 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday inaugurated the National Steering Committee for the Preparation of Successor Plans to Nigeria’s Vision 2017-2020 and Economic Recovery and Growth Plan at the State House, Abuja.

The Committee features Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna as Co-Chair. (MTNDP 2021-2025 & 2026-2030 and Agenda 2050).

In her remarks at the inaugural meeting of the Committee, Shamsuna said “the appointment of Mr. Atedo Peterside as Co-Chair of the Steering Committee by the President is demonstrating the true intention of Government to work closely with the Private Sector”.

“Although two National Plans are on their way out, the question that will remain on the lips of Nigerians & which we must answer with little or no prompting with the preparation of the successor Plans, is how much the Plans have transformed the Nigerian economy”, she added.

Head Minister of State, Budget and National Planning Clem Agba informed the meeting about steps taken so far towards the development of an inclusive and participatory Plan with the capacity to accelerate the attainment of various regional/global Agendas, including AU Agenda 2063, ECOWAS integration Agenda and the SDGs 2030.”