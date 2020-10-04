FG Increases International Airlines Capacity To 200 Passengers

To accommodate more passengers in international airlines, the Federal Government has increased seats to 200 passengers in aircraft operating into the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The development was contained in a statement by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu.

He made the disclosure to all foreign airline operators flying into the country via the Air Operators Letter (AOL).

According to him, “Inline with the partial resumption of flights in the country as approved by the Presidential Task Force (PTF), October 2 is the date given for updated flight schedules.

The recent declaration by the Federal Government on additional passengers in airlines signifies average of 2,200 passengers on daily basis, as the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport will have an average of 1,400 passengers on daily basis.

The Director-General advised the management of various airlines to comply strictly to given COVID-19 protocols.

He added that the new development will generate more income to airline operators, saying that Turkish Airlines; British Airways; Kenya Airways; Ethiopian Airlines; Qatar Airways; Virgin Atlantic; RwandAir; Delta Airlines; Egypt Air; Africa World Airlines and Air Cote d’ Ivoire remains the approved airlines to carry out operation in the country.