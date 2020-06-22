FG Invites Diplomatic Corps Of Ghana Over Attacks On Its Building

The Federal Government has summoned the Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo, demanding an urgent explanation on the recent attacks on Nigerian embassy.

Announcung on his Twitter handle, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, also said it was necessary to the High Commission of Ghana in other to reinforce of the property and staff around the diplomatic premises.

Summoned the Chargè d' Affaires of the High Commission of #Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo to demand urgent explanation on the recent attacks on a residential building in our diplomatic premises and reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff. @NigeriaGov pic.twitter.com/ovaWMQufUI — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) June 22, 2020

Reports had it that some armed men attacked and demolished some arguments of the building constructed to house staff and visiting diplomats to the High Commission in Accra.

The government of both countries involved have condemned the attack as Ghanaian government has beefed-up security at the said facility and the situation is under control.

However Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration had earlier in a statement expressed regrets over the incident while reassuring the Diplomatic community in Ghana and the Nigerian High Commission in particular that Ghana remains a law-abiding country.

The government will, therefore, not relent on its primary obligation to guarantee the safety of members of Diplomatic Corps in Ghana, the statement said.