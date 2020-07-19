FG, LASG, Begins Repairs Of Alternative Routes in Lagos State

Federal Government and the Lagos State government (LASG), begins repairs of substitute routes, few days after closing the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

This disclosure was recently made by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola who said that progress is being recorded by the work done by them so far.

According to him, “the Lagos State government, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of works have both combined resources and manpower to hasten the progress made in preparation of alternative routes, in and out of the State.

Controller Popoola stated that after the recent meeting that was held by all stakeholders involved, that they all started working in other to ensure that traffic in the state gets reduced to the bearest minimum.

“In the meeting, we collectively agreed upon creating divers routes that can be taken by the people of Lagos State. The Federal Ministry of Works has repaired and cleared drains on the Iddo-Oyingbo Road; the contractor, Messrs Borini Porini on our directives, went there and fixed the potholes that exist on the road”, he noted.

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), on their part have scrubbed the drain at Ijora Olopa.

Popoola said he confirmed from the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu earlier this week that they will fix also the predicament found on the Iganmu Road. “I am sure by now, they must have commenced work on the bridge”, he said.

He further said that the Third Mainland Bridge is considered longest in all the three bridges connecting both the Mainland and the Lagos Island. Until the Bridge in Cairo Egypt was completed, the Third Mainland Bridge, boosted of the longest in Africa as a whole.