FG Loses N1bn To Ghost Pensioners Monthly ― NUP

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), University of Benin branch, has on Monday stated that the Federal government lost N1 billion monthly to ghost pensioners on a monthly basis.

The pensioners, in a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the President that was signed by the Chairman, Mr Michael Ehinyameh, and Secretary, Mr Samanu Momodu, respectively, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to solve their pending issues, saying that the verification exercise carried out by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) and Federal Ministry of Finance did not see day light.

The pensioners complained that more than N2 billion was spent in the verification exercise carried out by the PTAD and Federal Ministry of Finance in 2017 with no success to show as prove of money spent.

According to the SOS, “Many pensioners are still owed monthly entitlements and always suffer shortage of payments after suffering for 35 years with flawless records.

“The palliatives issued to the affected by the Federal government was never given to the pensioners and may have been hijacked by unknown elements”.

Furthermore, they expressed gratitude to the Federal government for the introduction of the PTAD used in paying the pensioners, even as the management and staff of body never completed the dreams of its operations.