FG Marks Democracy Day, Declares June 12 Public Holiday

By

Grace Udofia



To mark this year’s Democracy Day Celebration, the Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12 as public holiday acknowledging the dogged determination and sacrifice of some heros which eventually birthed Democratic Governance in Nigeria.



The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government congratulated all Nigerians at home and abroad for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.



Ogbeni Aregbesola called on all Nigerians to continue to cherish these selfless efforts and collaborate with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration to ensure the realization of the democratic ideals which these Patriots fought for, even at the cost of their lives.



The Minister also reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s commitment to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians, while appealing to them to take responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus.



He reiterated the need for all Nigerians to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.



Recall that on June 6, 2018 President Muhammadu Buhari-led government announced its decision to recognise Mr Abiola as the winner of the controversial June 12, 1993 elections.



The President during the declaration directed that effective from 2019 Nigeria’s Democracy Day usually marked on the 29th of May for the past 18 years be shifted to June 12 to honour Moshood Abiola the winner of the 1993 election.



The President declared that Mr Abiola will now be conferred with the nations highest honour, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, GCFR, an honour exclusively conferred only on presidents and former presidents.



Buhari also recognised Mr Abiola’s running mate Babagana Kingibe and conferred him with the second highestage honour of the Grand Commander of the Niger, GCON, Nigeria’s foremost pro-democracy activist Gani Fawehinmi was also conferred a GCON.



This singular declaration brought an end to the 18 year old practice of celebrating Nigeria’s Democracy on May 29 instituted 1999 where Nigeria for the second time witnessed an elected civilian administration take over power from the military goverment after the first attempt in October 21, 1979.