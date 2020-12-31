FG Moves To Free Nigerian On Death Row In Saudi Arabia After 18yrs

By Seun Adeuyi

The Federal government has commenced move to free Sulaimon Olufemi, a Nigerian who has been on death row for 18 years in Saudi Arabia over a mob action that resulted in the death of a police officer.

This was revealed in a tweet by the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Wednesday.

According to her the Nigerian government is on the case of the man.

She informed the family when they paid the commission a visit on Wednesday in Lagos that NiDCOM was working with the Nigerian mission in Saudi Arabia.

Hon. Dabiri-Erewa added that Geoffery Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs has been in touch with Saudi authorities on the case.

She also revealed those other persons arrested over the incident have been released except the Nigerian.

Her tweet reads:

“The family of Suleiman Obafemi , who has been on death row in Saudi for 18years , visited ⁦@nidcom_gov⁩ Lagos office today to plead for clemency for him. Suleman was sentenced to death 18 years ago .accused of being part of a mob action that killed a Saudi Police Officer.

“Whether he lives or dies now will be determined by the slain officer’s daughter who was 2 years old then , but now 20, and will decide to forgive or not . Minister Onyeama, the Nigerian mission in Saudi as well as some members of the diaspora community in Saudi and @ToluSadipe

“have been on the case. 11 people arrested, all released , only him on death row . If only he hadn’t been encouraged to be part of the mob. But we will do al we can , if only for the sake of the aged parents and family who wept uncontrollably today.”