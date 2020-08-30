FG Officially Reopens Enugu International Airport 

The Federal Government on Sunday officially reopened the rehabilitated Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika during the commissioning of the airport said local flight operations will resume immediately, while International flights will resume at the airport from September 5.

He added that attention would now be focused on completion of the international terminal of the Eastern gateway, even as they would intensify efforts to complete other rehabilitations at the airport.

Siriki said that the airport would be among the Airports that may be put up for concessions.



Dignitaries present at the events inculded, President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo; Former Minister of culture, Chief Frank Ogbuewu; Chief Executive Officer of United Airline among others.

Ministers who accompanied Sirika to the event include Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffry Onyeama alongside Senators Ike Ekweremadu,Chuka Utazi, Emeka Nwajiuba, Lynda Ikpeazu, Victor Umeh, Prince Arthur Eze, and Uche Ekwunuife

On Saturday the Minister arrived the airport in a private aircraft, at 14:47pm to inspect the level of work, he noted that the runways are good and ready to commence normal flight.

The Airport was closed down in August 2019 to enable the government carry out repair works on the dilapidated runways and other facilities.