FG Pledges Timely Support For Flood Victims In Jigawa



President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged Government’s committment to offer timely support to families affected by flood in several communities in Jigawa State.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, Buhari commiserated with families who lost loved ones, farmlands, means of livelihood & property in the ravaging floods in the State.

He also assured victims that the government will continue to follow the situation closely and ensure relevant agencies take charge.

The statement reads, “The President directs the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and other relevant government agencies to urgently assess the situation, in the affected areas with a view to providing the needed humanitarian supplies.

“President Buhari, while commending the prompt response by the Jigawa State government, expresses solidarity with them during this difficult time, assuring of the readiness of the Federal Government to deploy the much-needed assistance as required.

“The President would continue to follow very closely reports of flood situation across the country, and ensure that relevant Federal agencies are well prepared to respond to such disasters and mitigate associated risks.