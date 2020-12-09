FG Postpones Meeting With ASUU

By Adejumo Enock

The Federal Government of Nigeria has postponed the meeting scheduled with members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Wednesday.

Recall that the meeting between the two parties (FG and ASUU) was earlier scheduled to hold on December 9th 2020.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director of the Ministry, Charles Akpan, “The meeting between ASUU and the Federal Government earlier scheduled for today (Wednesday) by 3pm has been postponed. Thank you for your understanding”.

Furthermore, the Ministry gave no reason for the postponement of the meeting and neither is there new date for a new negotiation meeting.