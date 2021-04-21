FG Probes Body Of Nigerian Stowaway Found Underneath Plane At Amsterdam

The Nigerian Government is currently investigating how a stowaway found his way into a Lagos-Amsterdam flight on Monday.

The body of a Nigerian man was found underneath a plane that had landed at Amsterdam airport from Nigeria.

Dutch authorities have already launched an investigation into the man’s identity and cause of death after he was discovered inside a wheel arch.

The Dutch police force in a tweet said, “We are investigating the discovery of mortal remains in the landing gear of an airplane from Lagos (Nigeria),”

The man is thought to have died of hypothermia after the near seven hour flight from Nigeria to the Netherlands.

It is not uncommon for migrants to try and reach Europe by hiding on planes and especially in the wheel arches.

On April 2, 2017, another stowaway was found on a Lagos-London Med-View Airline flight but the boy miraculously survived the over six hours flight to London Gatwick where he was arrested.

Within the period, another stowaway was arrested on an Arik Air Lagos to Benin flight. The young man thought the plane was headed abroad, investigation revealed.

On the recent incident, airport sources said the yet to be identified man must have beaten airport security to hide in the aircraft.

DailyTrust reported that a source at the airport said authorities are already looking into how the man found his way to the parked plane prior to departure.

According to Mrs. Victoria Shin-Aba, South-West Regional Manager the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), investigation is ongoing on the incident.

“We are trying to investigate it whether it is from here (Lagos Airport) or somewhere else. We are trying to find out through the CCTV and this is ongoing,” she said.