FG Releases Names of Nigerians in Diaspora who Died of Covid19

April 10, 2020
 

The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed the names of Nigerians abroad who died of the deadly corona virus.

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa took to her Twitter account to share a video of the victims in their honour. She tweeted;

“May the souls of our brothers and sisters in Diaspora , who lost their lives to Covid 19, RIP. May the Lord heal the world”

The names of these victims are as follows;

Alfa Sa’adu (United Kingdom)
Carol Jamabo (United Kingdom)
Kole Abayomi, SAN (United Kingdom)
Bode Ajanlekoko (United Kingdom)
Adeola Onasanya (United Kingdom)
Ugochukwu Erondu (United Kingdom)
Chidinma Olajide (United Kingdom)
Bassey Offiong (USA)
Caleb Anya (USA)
Mmaete Greg (USA)
Akeem Adagun (USA)
Laila Abubakar Ali (USA)
Patricia Imobhio (USA)

