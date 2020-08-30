FG Says $50m Transportation University Will Be Completed In September 2021

The Federal Government has announced recently that Construction of the much anticipated Transportation University in Daura, Katsina State will be completed and ready by September 2021.

The revelation was made known by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, while supervising the project.

According to him, the million dollar project is a form of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

Continuing, he stated that the Chinese company handling the project were recently authorised by Katsina State Government as construction is set to start proper by September.

“The technical skills needed and manpower will be made available by CCECC for period of five years before the government takes over.

Minister Amaechi further commended the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari for his tireless efforts in ensuring that the project becomes a success in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Masari appreciated the Federal Government for choosing Katsina as desired location for the University’s establishment, saying further that everything will be given to preserve the project.