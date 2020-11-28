FG Set To Finalise Computerise Drug Distribution System

By Seun Adeuyi

Arrangements to computerise the drug distribution system in the country to ensure effective monitoring has been finalised by the Federal Government.

This was made know by the chairman, governing council of Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), Prof. Ahmed Mora, while briefing journalists on the decisions reached at its 41st regular meeting held in Abuja, on Friday.

According to him, the decision became necessary because the PCN was responsible for the licensing of pharmaceutical premises.

He said the computerise drug distribution system would allow the PCN to know how the pharmaceutical products move and could easily recall the drugs through the internet in case of the bad formulation.

His words, “Of course, we have an ICT unit in the Registrar’s office but this is what we are talking about in terms of holistic monitoring of the distribution of drugs in the whole country; that is the movement of pharmaceutical products from manufacturers, importers and wholesalers to retailers, retail pharmacists, community pharmacists, and hospital pharmacists.

“For the monitoring of the distribution of drugs all over the country, we are trying to computerise the entire drug distribution system in this country and we have visited the Head of Service; we made a request and the formality towards us getting the place is in place.”

He, however, said the PCN was addressing the lack of spaces for internship training for pharmacy graduates in Nigeria.

Mora said, “For the number of graduate pharmacists that are produced in the country, there are not enough places for them to do their mandatory one-year training. This is a huge big problem for us.

“These youths, sometimes get frustrated. Two months to three months after induction, they don’t have places to do their internship.

“We are also collating the available positions of vacancies at hand right now for fresh graduates to do their internship. We produce 1500 pharmacists every year, so we look at it in such a way that we have a holistic approach to it.”