FG Sets To Commission 5,000 BPD Modular Refinery In Imo

By Adejumo Enock

The Minister of Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva is set to Commission a 5,000 Barrel per day (BPD) modular refinery in Ibigwe, Imo State .



This was contained in a Letter to the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC.



The Commissioning is to take place on 24 November, 2020 in Ibigwe, Imo State under the chairmanship of the governor of Imo State, Chief Hope Uzodinma.



This is the first of a three-phase project that has a 25,000 BPD capacity to be added in a second phase and another 20,000 BPD to bring the capacity in the third and final phase to 50,000.



According to the Statement, Mr. Abdulrazaq Isa, the Chairman Waltersmith Refining and Petrochemical Co. Limited acknowledged the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, (NIPC) for their support in the journey to setting up the project.



NIPC expressed hapiness that the company will soon commence refining of crude oil, which is a significant boost to Nigeria’s Local Refining capabilities.